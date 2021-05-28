Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Biggest New Games Of June 2021: Mario Golf Or Death

By Ashley Bates
culturedvultures.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re approaching the halfway point for 2021, which means that we’re slap bang in the middle of one of the busiest periods in the gaming industry for new games. June is often the start of conventions like E3 and so on, meaning we’re about to be inundated with news regarding future releases and plans for the franchises we know and love. Still, that doesn’t mean we can forget about the biggest new games of June 2021, so here’s everything you need to keep an eye on.

culturedvultures.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Action Game#Xbox Series X#Warhammer 40k#Mac#Ea#Playstation#Square Enix Platform#Final Fantasy Vii Remake#Intergrade#Cloud#Koei Tecmo Platform#Xbox One Switch#Bandai Namco Platform#Snk#Netherrealm#Ratchet Clank#Rift Apart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gamesbioprepwatch.com

Xbox Game Pass: These are the first new events in June

It’s early June and that also means: Microsoft continues to work on offering Xbox Game Pass. Here is an overview of the first new additions for the new month. June has dawned — and with it, E3. Microsoft is also already looking forward to the main event and is referring to the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13. Then there should also be news about Xbox Game Pass and other new subscriptions in the second half of the month. But first of all, let’s move on to the novelties at the beginning of the new month.
Video Gamescaposts.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush is arcade-style golf backed by serious gameplay

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is set for June 21 and 22. The 48-hour sale kicks off June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through June 22 for Prime members in select countries. Amazon VP: This year's event will have more than 2 million deals globally. USA TODAYAmazon Prime Day 2021 sale set for June 21-22 with some early deals available, plus how to get a $10 credit 09:25 06/03/2021.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Four Things To Know About Mario Golf: Super Rush

A man of a million hobbies and professions, Mario is once again going golfing this summer in Mario Golf: Super Rush. Ahead of the game’s June 25 release date, we had a chance to watch about an hour of the game’s many modes in a hands-off demo. If you’re new to the series (like me!), here’s four quick things we learned about the game that will prepare you for hitting the greens.
Video GamesWashington Post

‘Mario Golf: Super Rush’ revives a nostalgic sports title with motion controls

If you miss the putting green, Nintendo has you covered: “Mario Golf: Super Rush” arrives on the Nintendo Switch June 25 and costs $59.99. The series dates back to the late 1980s, when games were still being released on floppy disks and inserted into the Nintendo Famicom Disk System. Like the previous games, in “Super Rush” you can play as Mario or any of a series of familiar faces. There’s a story mode where you face off against bosses using your golf skills, as well as a regular golf mode for playing against friends or computer foes.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Full Character Roster And Special Shot List

For fans of the series old or new, there’s certainly plenty of anticipation for Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch. It appeared in the first full Nintendo Direct we’d seen for quite some time, and the hope is that it’ll at the very least live up to the very decent Mario Golf: World Tour, and hopefully earlier exemplary efforts from the plumber on the fairway, too.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush June calendar available at My Nintendo

Time to get psyched for digital rewards! My Nintendo’s back with another calendar reward for everyone who’s been waiting at the edges of their seats for the June wallpaper. Shell out 50 Platinum Points to get this spiffy Mario Golf: Super Rush wallpaper for June 2021, starring the famous plumber himself alongside Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Per usual, the wallpaper is available for both PC and mobile devices and is provided in a variety of dimensions!
Video GamesGame Informer Online

GI Show – Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, And Resident Evil Village

On this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, we discuss a handful of the games we've been digging recently, including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, Resident Evil Village, and Knockout City. We're also joined by Fanbyte Media features editor Elise Favis (@elisefavis) and The Washington Post games reporter Gene Park (@GenePark) who talk about their time covering games together for newspapers and how that's different than working online.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Mario Golf: Super Rush has boss fights and a thunder-summoning sword

It’s been a long, long time since Mario Golf has appeared on a Nintendo home console. Fans got a portable Nintendo 3DS installment in 2014, but the last proper console version was 2003’s Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour on the Nintendo GameCube. To put that into perspective, that means the franchise has missed the Nintendo motion control era entirely in its nearly 20-year absence.
HobbiesPosted by
HackerNoon

What's New in Gaming: June 2021

HackerNoon presents the latest and interesting news, trends, and events emerging in the gaming world. Read the latest gaming industry stories on Hacker Noon, where 12k+ technologists publish stories for millions of monthly readers. 1. Top 10 Pokémon Games Ranked by Sales:. Only a few games have cast a spell...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Super Mario Galaxy demake has the game running on a Nintendo DS

Super Mario Galaxy has been ported to the Nintendo DS, thanks to a few dedicated fans. Just below, you can see footage of Super Mario Galaxy running on a Nintendo DS (via VG24/7). As you can see for yourself, we can see Mario running around Super Mario Galaxy's Hurry Scurry Galaxy section, focusing on the Shrinking Satellite level in particular.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush full site open, My Nintendo points up for grabs

Nintendo has opened the full North America website for Mario Golf: Super Rush. It can be accessed here. The page contains the typical gamely information, but there’s also a bonus for My Nintendo members. If you find the five hidden holes, you can earn 100 Platinum Points. Mario Golf: Super...
Video GamesComicBook

Mario Golf: Super Rush Preview: A Compelling Take on the Sport

Later this month, Mario Golf: Super Rush will release on Nintendo Switch, offering a new take on the beloved sports franchise. Last week, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to take part in a guided preview of the upcoming game, which showcased a number of modes and options that players will have the opportunity to check out on June 25th. So far, it looks like Super Rush will have a lot to offer for those that want a faithful take on the sport, as well as those that enjoy more casual sports offerings.
Video Gamesdigitalconnectmag.com

Super Mario Bros – The People Breaking Records in This 35-Year-Old Game!

Just a few weeks ago, the Super Mario Bros speedrunning community reached a major milestone. For years, speedrunners have been making small optimizations to improve the world record, but none could get below the 4 minute 55-second mark. It was starting to look like it might not be possible. But that all changed on April 7, 2021, when speedrunner Niftski became the first person to break this barrier and reach a time of 4:54.948. Looking to check out Mario games yourself but don’t know where to start? Super Mario Odyssey is a great game to start with, all you have to do is look up Super Mario Odyssey key, find the best price and dive right into it.
Video GamesInverse

You need to play the most important Mario game on Nintendo Switch ASAP

Super Mario Bros. 3 changed how the world saw video games. Its release in 1988 was a bit like when The Beatles released Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1967. Super Mario Bros. 3 was massively anticipated in North America and once released in 1990, it somehow managed to exceed the tremendous hype. The game’s financial success alone heralded a new industry that wouldn’t just be a fad, and its innovations in gameplay and design would directly inspire multiple franchises.
Video GamesDestructoid

The new Mario Golf site lets you earn My Nintendo points

Nintendo is for sure hosting an E3 stream this year, where we’ll get under an hour’s worth of info on new Switch games. But before that opening salvo, we have stuff that’s confirmed for the near future, like Mario Golf: Super Rush. This one is the sixth overall in the franchise, and is set to debut on June 25 with a host of modes. Thanks to the new landing site you can get a quick look at what that all entails; or more importantly, you can grab some free My Nintendo Platinum Points to spend on physical rewards.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Guide – Completing the My Nintendo Mario Golf: Super Rush hidden golf hole mission

Mario Golf: Super Rush will have us swinging our Joy-Cons on the imaginary greens later this month. While we’re waiting, Nintendo has added a new activity to the game’s official website, and the payout is pretty sweet if you need some more My Nintendo Platinum Points. With golf being the focus here, there are five hidden golf holes scattered throughout the site. Find them all and you’ll have 100 Platinum Points added to your account.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Prominent leaker says a new Mario + Rabbids game titled Sparks of Hope is coming to Switch

Well known and credible leaker Practical Brush12 has leaked a number of games which are set to be announced at this week’s E3 event. The one Nintendo fans will be most interested in is a new Mario + Rabbids game titled Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope from Ubisoft. It’s been a while since the original Mario + Rabbids was released and it was a major sales success for both Ubisoft and Nintendo so it makes sense for a new entry to emerge. More details will presumably be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event on Saturday at 8pm UK time / 12pm PT.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

RUMOR: New Mario + Rabbids Game Titled “Sparks Of Hope” To Be Announced Soon [UPDATE]

It looks like fans of the strategy action adventure Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle may get some exciting news this E3 season!. PracticalBrush12, a prominent game industry leaker, has leaked the names of several supposed titles that will be revealed at the gaming event. According to the leaker, one of these leaked titles is “Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope” – which appears to be a direct follow-up to the original game developed by Ubisoft.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Golf Games on PS4

Golf. It’s not the hippest sport in the world. Let’s face it; it’s more associated with old men in business suits than it is with us young and trendy folk. We may not be likely to be spotted down on the local green on the weekend, but when it comes to golf games on our consoles, it’s a different matter altogether.