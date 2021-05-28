Biggest New Games Of June 2021: Mario Golf Or Death

Just a few weeks ago, the Super Mario Bros speedrunning community reached a major milestone. For years, speedrunners have been making small optimizations to improve the world record, but none could get below the 4 minute 55-second mark. It was starting to look like it might not be possible. But that all changed on April 7, 2021, when speedrunner Niftski became the first person to break this barrier and reach a time of 4:54.948. Looking to check out Mario games yourself but don’t know where to start? Super Mario Odyssey is a great game to start with, all you have to do is look up Super Mario Odyssey key, find the best price and dive right into it.