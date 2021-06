As many of you know, WWE will be returning to live touring in July and shows are booked through September so far. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s first show back, which will be the SmackDown TV tapings at the Toyota Center in Houston on July 16 is currently sold out. With that being said, tickets in 36% of the 200 section were not up for sale. Despite this, there are around 10,500 tickets sold.