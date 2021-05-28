Fortnite: How To Get The Mecha Cuddle Master Skin

We're gearing up for the final act of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, the six-issue DC Comics miniseries set in Epic Games' popular Battle Royale. The game has introduced a number of new DC Comics-themed cosmetic elements into the world of Fortnite — and a new leak provides the best look yet at a major one. A recent graphic, which was seemingly hosted on Walmart's website, showcases part of the final Armored Batman skin, which will be available at no extra charge for fans who redeem the six codes across Zero Point's issues. This proves that the costume will differ significantly from the "Batman Zero" costume that is currently available, with a lot of extra details and tactical elements added in.