Mike Rowe Reboots ‘Dirty Jobs’ Show + Visits University of Minnesota

Paramount+ released the first-look teaser art and trailer for the upcoming adult animated comedy The Harper House. Created by Brad Neely and featuring an all-star voiceover cast – including Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany and Ryan Flynn as the Harper family – the ten-episode Paramount+ Original Series will premiere this fall exclusively on the service. The Harper House follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they've moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House. VyVy Nguyen, Lance Krall, Roberta Colindrez, Tessa Skara, John "Spud" McConnell, Chris Diamantopoulos, Joanna Hausmann, Gabourey Sidibe, Nyima Funk and Gary Anthony Williams also voice characters in the series.