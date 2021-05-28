Initiation REVIEW – A Mixed Sorority Nightmare
I was a nerd in college, so no Greek life for me. In fact, there were no parties at all, and my sole purpose of making the 1.5 hours trip to college every day was just to attend classes – nothing more, nothing less. I didn’t have the personality to pledge, however, I can see why many would. Not so much for the parties, but for the community and camaraderie – a need to belong to something. When Elle Woods wanted to get into Harvard, it was her sorority sisters who helped her. Oftentimes, fraternities and sororities are associated with the salacious aspects of Greek life, despite these organisations also committing to charitable causes and being beneficial in other ways.culturedvultures.com