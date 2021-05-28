Initiation REVIEW – A Mixed Sorority Nightmare

There’s already a lot of pressure on The Matrix 4 when it comes to exciting the audience and making certain that they’ll be ready to embrace the story that’s about to be refreshed, but adding Christina Ricci is bound to be another mark in its favor for some and a bit of mystique for others since there’s no clue about her character at this time. In fact, details about the movie are still scarce apart from the fact that others have been brought in as well such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Neal Patrick Harris, and others that have joined the cast. Ricci’s addition to the movie has been fairly quiet, but then again, so has much of the process that’s gone into the movie at this time. But the proclamation that this sequel will change things up again isn’t just bold, it’s something that will need to be proven since The Matrix trilogy ended on a note that suggested a possible return at some point in time, but it still ended in a way that made it clear that things had been settled at that time.