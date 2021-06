An Illinois Congresswoman voted against honoring police who protected Congress members during the January 6th take over of the U.S. Capitol building. 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller was the only member of the Illinois Congressional delegation that voted against honoring both Capitol Police and Washington D.C. Police with Congressional Gold medals. The measure was given bi-partisan passage in a vote of 406-21. Fellow Republican Congress members Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood, and Mike Bost all voted for the bill.