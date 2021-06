With this announcement, DOT joins about 50 other cryptocurrencies already listed on and supported by the Coinbase Pro platform. “Trading of Polkadot (DOT) will begin on Wednesday, June 16,” says Coinbase Pro. The company announced this via a blog post on Monday, June 14, 2021, even as it announced that its users will from Monday be able to transfer DOT into their Coinbase Pro account. DOT is the native asset of the Polkadot blockchain and can be staked to create a secure network and connect new chains. According to the data from Coinmarketcap, DOT is up 12% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $24.79.