Bitcoin was trying to break out above the $40,000 level, and at the end of the session the market has not only broken above the $40,000 level, but it has also cleared the $41,000 level. At this point, there is a lot of noise just above the $40,000 level so I think it would make sense that we could see more money coming back into the market to try to break out the crypto into the positive trend again.