WWE

Eric Bischoff Set to Return to AEW With Chris Jericho

By ALTAMUSH NAYYER KHAN
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 19 days ago
Eric Bischoff is set to return to All Elite Wrestling. Eric Bischoff is a former WCW President and was the only person that came close to beating the WWE during the Monday Night Wars. Eric Bischoff has only made four appearances on AEW TV ever since the promotion started nearly 2 years ago.

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

#Combat#All Elite Wrestling#Aew Tv#The Busted Open Radio#Stadium Stampede#Tnt#Mjf
