Eric Bischoff Set to Return to AEW With Chris Jericho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this special flashback to the original AEW event, the 2019 Double or Nothing PPV, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Todd Martin and Bruce Mitchell. They discussed the event which took place in Las Vegas, Nev. at the MGM Garden Arena headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho with an inaugural AEW Title match slot at stake. Also, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros., Dustin Rhodes vs. Cody, the battle royal to determine the other AEW inaugural World Title shot, Bret Hart’s presentation of the AEW World Title belt (who he replaced at the last second), and much more. They discuss in-depth the booking, the announcing, the production, and match quality, and more angles on this historically important debut event.