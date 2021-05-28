Cancel
Iowa State

Hillcrest Academy Receives Award From Secretary of State

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillcrest Academy was one of 30 schools in the state of Iowa to receive the 2021 Carrie Chapman Catt Award. Secretary of State Paul Pate attended the Hillcrest Academy awards night this month to honor the school. This award is given to any Iowa school that registers 90% or more of eligible students to vote. The award is named after Catt, who was a catalyst in the passage of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920.

