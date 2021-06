Interview With a Vampire is set to become a TV show for AMC and its streaming service AMC+, premiering in 2022.Anne Rice’s bestselling novel was originally published in 1976, and the 1994 film adaptation famously starred Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater and Antonio Banderas.In 2020, AMC Networks also acquired the rights to Rice’s full catalog, including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series.The forthcoming Interview With the Vampire series will consist of an eight-episode first season and is the first title under the deal to be greenlit.In a statement, executive producer Mark Johnson said, “The challenge of...