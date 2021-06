It was another mixed-bag week for the Rockies affiliates, but the High-A Spokane Indians are really starting to turn a corner. After starting the year 2-10, the Indians have gone 17-13 since to bring their season record to 19-23 overall. The Triple-A Isotopes continue to struggle, going 1-5 against the Salt Lake Bees (LAA) and Reno Aces (ARI) this week. They have won only one series so far in 2021 — May 20-25 against the OKC Dodgers (LAD). The Double-A Yard Goats split the series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (TOR) and the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies struggled against the Stockton Ports (OAK), going 2-4 for the week.