After playing the first two games in Utah, the second-round series between the Jazz and Clippers now shifts to Los Angeles, where the Clippers will look to bounce back after dropping both Games 1 and 2. Down 2-0, the odds aren't on the Clippers' side. In NBA history, there's been 430 instances where a team has taken a 2-0 lead in a series, and only 28 times has that team failed to go on to win the series. However, the Clippers can take some solace in the fact that they've been in this position before in this postseason already. L.A. lost the first two games to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, but they then went on to win the series in seven games. So, at least they know that they can do it. Making such a comeback is a tough task, but not an impossible one.