Giant Eagle recalls chicken taco kits because an allergen is not listed on the label
Giant Eagle has recalled the Chicken Street Taco Kits because the chipotle sauce in the kit may contain egg, which is not listed on the label and is an allergen. The supplier, Reser’s Fine Foods, discovered the kits did not include egg in the ingredient list for the chipotle sauce. People with a sensitivity to eggs or who are allergic to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the sauce.www.pennlive.com