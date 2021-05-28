How Austin Rivers’ Game 3 redemption revealed a “different type of chip on my shoulder”

Last week, there were as many as seven NBA head coaching jobs available: The Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks in no particular order. For a second, I was thinking that teams were more likely to do a thorough hiring process. After all, it’s not like a team would want to hire someone for millions of dollars after one or two two-hour interviews.