Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How Austin Rivers’ Game 3 redemption revealed a “different type of chip on my shoulder”

By Mike Singer
Denver Post
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – Before Austin Rivers unleashed a season’s worth of frustration on the Blazers in Thursday’s fourth quarter, his eyes lit up. Well before Rivers started shooting into a hula hoop in the fourth quarter — his 16-point fourth-quarter silenced Moda Center to seize a 2-1 series lead — Nuggets coach Michael Malone got in his ear. Malone, who at this point has no choice but to empower his merry band of guards, told Rivers to stop passing up open looks.

www.denverpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Markus Howard
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Paul Millsap
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Blazers#Moda Center#Caromed#Gm#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Player Grades: Austin Rivers, who found redemption on the Denver Nuggets

It’s safe to say that this season went nothing as planned for Austin Rivers. Rivers inked a three-year deal with the New York Knicks in November, was out of the rotation by mid-February, traded to Oklahoma City in March and unemployed days after. “I sat there for like a month...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic can’t stop at just winning MVP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is the 2020-21 NBA Most Valuable Player. It’s the most prestigious individual award in the NBA and other major sports. Simply put, this is a substantial achievement for Jokic. But it gets more impressive. The 6’11” center was drafted by the Nuggets with the 41st...
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: 4 must-dos this offseason

Denver Nuggets offseason checklist: Nikola Jokic walks off the court after being ejected in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets enter this offseason after a disappointing playoff sweep at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. It wasn’t a surprise that the team was beaten, especially after Jamal Murray went down, but it asks a lot of questions about how this team can become a title contender.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic gets bold message from Mavs boss Mark Cuban after Jason Kidd hiring

Jason Kidd is officially the Dallas Mavericks’ new head coach, and franchise owner Mark Cuban is excited for what he will bring to the Mavs and to superstar Luka Doncic. Speaking to TMZ after the hiring, Cuban shared his belief that Kidd’s hiring will have a big impact on the organization, specifically to Doncic who can improve his playmaking and pick the brain of one of the best pure point guards in the history of the NBA.
NBAnumberfire.com

Will Barton starting for Denver in Game 4 on Sunday, Austin Rivers coming off the bench

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton will be in the starting five for Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Barton has been progressing well following his return from a long absence with a hamstring injury and will move into the starting lineup on Sunday after logging 27.9 minutes in Game 3. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Phoenix in Game 4. Austin Rivers will move to the bench.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: What Cam Reddish being upgraded means for the team

The Atlanta Hawks are having some injury issues prior to the first game of their Eastern Conference matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. According to the injury report, they have De’Andre Hunter and Brandon Goodwin listed as out, and Kevin Huerter and probable which is concerning after his Game 7 heroics.
NBAchatsports.com

Game Six, and the Redemption Finals

Today is the eighth anniversary of Ray Allen’s three-pointer in Game Six of the 2013 NBA Finals. If not for the 2014 Redemption Finals, June 18, 2013 would be a Day of Mourning, The Day That Will Not Be Mentioned, a Day That Will Live in Infamy. After that game, I had to take a walk around my neighborhood, just to be alone. In my recap of Game Six, I wrote:
NBABullets Forever

Three NBA head coaching vacancies are filled. The Wizards aren’t one of them, but their rumored targets and others are still available.

Last week, there were as many as seven NBA head coaching jobs available: The Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks in no particular order. For a second, I was thinking that teams were more likely to do a thorough hiring process. After all, it’s not like a team would want to hire someone for millions of dollars after one or two two-hour interviews.
NBAESPN

Way-too-early 2021-22 fantasy hoops points ranks: Who's No. 1?

Whether you're mulling trade proposals in a dynasty league or simply getting a head start on your 2021-22 fantasy basketball drafts, we've got you covered with our way-too-early rankings!. At the bottom of the page, you will find the top 200 players for leagues that use ESPN's standard head-to-head (H2H)...
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA Playoffs: Ayton’s Winning Dunk Lifts Suns Over Clippers, 104-103

The Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, 104-103. Deandre Ayton’s alley-oop dunk with 0.7 seconds to go brought the win for the hosts. Previously, Paul George missed both of his free throws, which was eventually the biggest reason for this victory. Suns...
NBANBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Deandre Ayton's miraculous winner

Deandre Ayton and the Suns provided an iconic moment that will go down in franchise lore Monday with their perfectly-executed inbound lob play for the winning bucket against the Clippers in the final second of Game 2. Suns All-Star Chris Paul, still waiting to play in the series as he...
NBASportsGrid

Hawks’ Cam Reddish (Achilles) Upgraded To Questionable For Game 1 vs. Bucks

Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports that Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable for Game 1 on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reddish hasn’t played since February 21st due to an Achilles injury. He played in only 26 games this season with 21 starts and averaged 11.2 points with four rebounds per game.