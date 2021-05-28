How Austin Rivers’ Game 3 redemption revealed a “different type of chip on my shoulder”
PORTLAND, Ore. – Before Austin Rivers unleashed a season’s worth of frustration on the Blazers in Thursday’s fourth quarter, his eyes lit up. Well before Rivers started shooting into a hula hoop in the fourth quarter — his 16-point fourth-quarter silenced Moda Center to seize a 2-1 series lead — Nuggets coach Michael Malone got in his ear. Malone, who at this point has no choice but to empower his merry band of guards, told Rivers to stop passing up open looks.www.denverpost.com