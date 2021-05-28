Cancel
FX orders Season 3 of ‘Breeders’ with Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28 (UPI) — FX has renewed Breeders, its comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, for a third season. The new episodes of the show about the challenges of modern parenting are slated to air on the cable network next year. Honesty is the best policy #Breeders pic.twitter.com/xAIBDSLkz4—...

www.breitbart.com
