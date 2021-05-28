Patrisse Cullors steps away from Black Lives Matter foundation

You’re never too young to start protesting and standing up for what’s right, and one way children can do that is by proudly sporting one of the best Black Lives Matter kids shirts. More and more children are showing up for social and human rights movements these days, and we are so here for it. It’s important to teach our kids how to be an anti-racist and to not be afraid to use their voice and ask questions to make a change. But for kids, it can be hard to find the right words to speak up, so sometimes showing their stance is just as powerful as talking about it. You’ve probably made protesting signs together, but one other simple and effective way you can help them speak up and express their views is with what they wear.