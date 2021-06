For the time being, the guys vying to be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos in 2020 are Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. There are many trains of thought when looking at who could win the competition. Some believe that Lock should get one more chance to show he can be the guy while others see Bridgewater as the much safer option, an option that Vic Fangio may be inclined to go to given his tenuous status as the team’s head coach.