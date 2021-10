(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois will receive more than $1 million in federal funds for new broadband deployments in rural communities with the goal to bring new and updated internet services to many farm families in many underserved areas. In fact, the monies will help bring fiber-to-home gigabit broadband service to at least 361 rural locations across the state. The announcement this week by the Federal Communications Commission authorizes 11 broadband providers to bring service to over 180,000 locations in 19 different states. It’s great news for rural families, schools, hospitals, and others needing new access.

POLITICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO