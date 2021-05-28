Henrico News Minute – May 28, 2021

Nearly 29% of eligible children and teens in Henrico have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; Henrico Police identify a man found dead near dumpsters at the city-county line; a local organization builds its 500th ramp for handicapped residents; the Henrico Board of Supervisors approves three trail and sidewalks projects; the new Henrico Christmas Mother is announced; Belmont reopens to the public tomorrow; a Henrico company wins $10 million in new funding.

(Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County.)