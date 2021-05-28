Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – May 28, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 20 days ago

Nearly 29% of eligible children and teens in Henrico have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; Henrico Police identify a man found dead near dumpsters at the city-county line; a local organization builds its 500th ramp for handicapped residents; the Henrico Board of Supervisors approves three trail and sidewalks projects; the new Henrico Christmas Mother is announced; Belmont reopens to the public tomorrow; a Henrico company wins $10 million in new funding.

(Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County.)

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
621
Followers
947
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Belmont, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henrico News Minute#Henrico Police#Henrico Christmas Mother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico reports first confirmed case of rabies this year

Henrico Police Animal Protection officers have reported the first known case of rabies in the county this year. A raccoon caught by a dog in the back yard of a residence in the 3800 block of Reynard Court in the Three Chopt District tested positive for rabies. The dog involved...
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – June 14, 2021

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Jet Transportation and Logistics, Inc. – subleased 3,650 SF of industrial space at 2223 Tomlynn Street (Gregg W. Beck represented the sublandlord); RVA Fit Guy, LLC – renewed its lease of 3,000 SF of retail space at the Shoppes at Staples Mill & Glenside, 7101 Staples Mill Road (Alex T. Wotring and James Ashby IV represented the landlord); BizNet Internet Services, Inc. – leased 1,224 SF of office space at West Shore Office Park, 100, 201, 301 Concourse Boulevard (Amy J. Broderick and Mark E. Douglas represented the landlord; Baker Lynn represented the tenant); Top Game Academy – renewed its lease of 1,200 SF of office space at 8324 Staples Mill Road (Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord).
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Talking to strangers

One Small Step, a national nonprofit dedicated to preserving American stories, aims to connect people across political affiliations to bridge differences and see one another as human beings. Launched by StoryCorps at the end of 2020, the organization matches participants with a stranger who holds a differing point of view...
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico expects $39.7 million in CVTA revenue for transportation projects

Henrico County will receive a projected $39.7 million in revenue from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority for transportation projects within the next year and a half. Sharon Smidler, the transportation development division director for Henrico’s Department of Public Works, shared that update about the CVTA – which was created in...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico supervisors end local COVID emergency, recognize community members for support during pandemic

Sighs and applause were audible at the June 8 Board of Supervisors meeting as Henrico leaders ended the COVID-19 local emergency declared on March 13, 2020. “As a result of this action the emergency ordinance adopted in September 2020 concerning procedures for public meetings, the conduct of public business and the county manager’s authority to provide critical local services during local emergencies will no longer be in effect,” Emergency Manager Jackson Baynard said.
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico supervisors approve plans for 2 West End residential developments

New residential communities are coming to the Three Chopt and Tuckahoe districts, after the Henrico Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and permit requests at its June 8 meeting. The board approved a conditional rezoning request from North Gayton Village, LLC., an age-restricted detached residential community that intends to build 41...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

More than 500 Henrico students combine on virtual choral video

A soaring video version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” combines the voices of more than 500 Henrico County Public Schools students in an ambitious artistic response to racial strife and national division. The video creates a seamless rendition of the Simon and Garfunkel classic made from hundreds of individual home recordings from choral students who attend each of the school division’s nine high schools.
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

State grants awarded for dam safety and flood protection in Henrico, elsewhere

Virginia will award $726,000 in grants to support 57 dam safety and flood protection activities around the state, including several projects in Henrico. Grants are provided through the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. The Virginia Resources Authority manages the fund on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

Candidate profile – Lamont Bagby, 74th District (Democrat)

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, is running for reelection to the House of Delegates to represent District 74. He’ll face John Dantzler in a party primary June 8. Education is a top priority, Bagby said of his goals for his next term, if reelected. Bagby represented the Fairfield District on the...
Posted by
Henrico Citizen

7 Henrico companies land on Fortune 1000 list

No. 138 – Altria Group, Inc., a tobacco company that ranked No. 167 in 2020 – $20.84 billion in revenue. No. 311 – Markel Corp., an insurance company that ranked No. 335 in 2020 – $9.74 billion in revenue. No. 348 – Genworth Financial, Inc., an insurance company that ranked...