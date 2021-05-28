Powerball and Lucky For Life Adding Drawings
(Clive, IA) — The Powerball and Lucky for Life games are adding more drawings later this year. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says Powerball will add a Monday drawing along with the Wednesday and Saturday drawings. The Lucky For Life game will move from two drawings to a drawing every night. She says players are looking for bigger, faster-growing jackpots, and the changes will give them that in Powerball. The Lucky for Life game will start daily drawings on July 19th. The change in Powerball will begin with the first Monday drawing on August 23rd.