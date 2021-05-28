Powerball and Lucky For Life Adding Drawings

The Powerball drawing from last night is complete and winning numbers have been posted to our website. There has been a delay with finalizing the checks and balances process that will allow the jackpot for the Saturday, June 12 drawing to be calculated and prizes won last night to be paid. Powerball is working to fix the issue now. Please hold on to your tickets and we will let you know when retailers are able to make claims on any winners you may have. We apologize for the inconvenience. To view winning numbers from last night’s drawing, visit: louisianalottery.com/powerball/tab/winning-numbers/2021-06-09.