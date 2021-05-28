Hunter Henry fitting right in

Henry turned in a good performance during the Patriots' three-day minicamp, which concluded Wednesday, Mike Dussault of the team's official site reports. Per the report, Henry, who joined the Patriots as a free agent in March, was "catching everything thrown his way" throughout the team's recent mandatory minicamp. Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Jonnu Smith appeared to tweak a hamstring and was "mostly a spectator," but both players should be available the next time the Patriots practice. By signing each of the duo to lucrative contracts, the team seems destined to employ plenty of multi-TE formations this coming season, a context that should allow both Henry and Smith to carve out fantasy value, though their target distribution figures to vary from week to week.