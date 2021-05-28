Cancel
NFL

Hunter Henry fitting right in

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter Henry has jumped into the New England Patriots with both feet, as the tight end was an active participant in Thursday's OTA session that was open to the media. Henry's presence was hard to miss, as a reinforced tight end group that includes Matt LaCosse, worked for much of the session on the field closest to the media.

Cam Newton
Rob Gronkowski
#Chargers#New England#American Football#The New England Patriots#Ota#Acl
New England Patriots
NFL
Football
Sports
