Relayer launches simultaneously worldwide in 2021; first trailer, details, and screenshots

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelayer, the “new age space opera” strategy RPG from Kadokawa Games’ God Wars development team, will launch both physically and digitally for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 simultaneously in North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia in 2021, distributor Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced. It will support English and Japanese voice-overs, with English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean subtitle options.

