Relayer launches simultaneously worldwide in 2021; first trailer, details, and screenshots
Relayer, the “new age space opera” strategy RPG from Kadokawa Games’ God Wars development team, will launch both physically and digitally for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 simultaneously in North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia in 2021, distributor Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced. It will support English and Japanese voice-overs, with English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean subtitle options.www.gematsu.com