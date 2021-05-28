Relayer launches simultaneously worldwide in 2021; first trailer, details, and screenshots

Following an open beta which took place last weekend, developer Torn Banner Studios and publisher Tripwire Presents shared the launch trailer for Chivalry 2 this week ahead of its June 8th release. The trailer shows a mix of cinematic previews of the game and actual gameplay while highlighting some of the rare and unique situations you may find yourself in on the battlefield. The game’s scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC when it releases next week, but on the PC, it’ll only be available through the Epic Games Store.