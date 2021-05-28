Governor Seeks Information On Meatpacking Industry

(Des Moines, IA) — The new Iowa House minority leader says she’s unwilling to concede any part of the state to Republicans. The 41 Democrats in the Iowa House met Monday night and elected State Representative Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights as their new leader. Konfrst told reporters this (Tuesday) morning, “I talked a lot about the importance of learning from 2020, but not living in 2020 and focusing on the 2022 election cycle.” Due to a delay in delivery of U-S Census data, the new maps for legislative districts won’t be developed until August. Konfrst said she’s already recruiting candidates to challenge the Republicans’ current 59-seat House majority and is committed to “doing all we can to get to 51 in 2022.” Konfrst has been a full-time professor at Drake University since 2013, teaching journalism and strategic communications classes. House Speaker Pat Grassley said in a statement that House Republicans represent 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties and “are advancing an agenda that matches Iowans’ values.”