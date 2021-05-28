Governor Seeks Information On Meatpacking Industry
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is joining her counterparts in Montana, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and the Dakotas in calling for a public update on any federal investigation of the meatpacking industry. Reynolds and the five other governors sent a letter to U-S Attorney General Merrick Garland. The group says decades of consolidation have led to anti-competitive behavior from the four major meatpackers that threatens the existence of independent cattle producers.