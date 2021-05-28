Marcia Fudge Picked To Head U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

Senate Bill 21-173 regarding residential rental agreements is a positive move toward easing Colorado’s increasing housing crisis. Colorado ranks 46th in the nation for housing affordability with a current affordable housing shortage of more than 113,000 units. Hundreds of thousands of families in Colorado are living paycheck to paycheck while paying more than 50% of their income simply to keep a roof over their children’s heads. This cost-burden makes it extremely difficult to create savings for emergencies when over half of one’s income goes to rent. For these families, something as simple as a flat tire or missing a day of work because a child is sick snowballs quickly to mounting late fees, eviction, and then homelessness.