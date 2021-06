(Reuters) - The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Sierra Leone and Benin that was rescheduled from March descended into farce on Monday after it was alleged minutes before kickoff that six of the Leone Stars players had tested positive for COVID-19. The match in neutral Guinea has been postponed again to Tuesday after Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials sought to quell the angry protests of Sierra Leone, having relayed to them during their warm-up that six players and two members of the technical team had tested positive.