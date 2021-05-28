Cancel
Maserati Shows Off New Grecale SUV

By Sebastian Cenizo
Maserati is rediscovering its mojo, bringing stunning new vehicles like the MC20 supercar into the world while partnering with style icons and electrifying its lineup. Things are looking good then, and while we're obviously most excited about the MC20, there are more realistic and attainable Maserati models coming too. One such vehicle is the Maserati Grecale, a baby SUV built to take on the Porsche Macan. Thus far, we've only been able to take a look at spy shots, but the launch must be getting close because now Maserati has revealed official pictures of the vehicle, albeit with that wacky blue camouflage still applied.

