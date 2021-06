This column is being written before the results of Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections are known. With a crowded field of candidates running for several offices, there are bound to be some surprises: Democrats are looking for electable candidates that can help them keep their hold on statewide offices and the General Assembly, and Republicans are hoping that the candidates they recently chose through a modified convention process can give them an opening that will allow them to stop and/or reverse Democratic reforms. Regardless of the primary outcomes, there are certain to be hotly contested, well-financed general elections on Nov. 2.