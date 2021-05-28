Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware Township, OH

Unconventional school year comes to end

By Glenn Battishill
Delaware Gazette
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-2021 school year at Delaware City Schools came to a close for students Thursday, and district officials are already planning what comes next. Students in the school district have been on a hybrid learning model since the start of the school year on Aug. 30. Students who elected to attend in-person school were divided into two cohorts and attended in-person school on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. The two groups alternated who attended in-person classes on Wednesday.

www.delgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delaware Township, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Delaware, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Delaware City Schools#Hayes High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...