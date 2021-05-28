Unconventional school year comes to end

The 2020-2021 school year at Delaware City Schools came to a close for students Thursday, and district officials are already planning what comes next. Students in the school district have been on a hybrid learning model since the start of the school year on Aug. 30. Students who elected to attend in-person school were divided into two cohorts and attended in-person school on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. The two groups alternated who attended in-person classes on Wednesday.