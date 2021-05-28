2021 Stock Watch – DE Isaiahh Loudermilk – Stock Up

Though he’s not the quarterback he once was, Ben Roethlisberger will be a face of the Steelers as long as he wears the uniform. If this list was written ever year since 2004, Roethlisberger would have been at the top of the list every time. He has been a captain and a leader in the locker room for what’s approaching two decades. On the field, 2021 could be a challenging year for “Big Ben,” but the difficulties could pay off. Canada’s offense could look different, and it may not be easy for Roethlisberger to run a whole new offense in his 18th season. However, Canada has stated that the team will make sure Roethlisberger is comfortable with the direction of the offense.