Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

2021 Stock Watch – DE Isaiahh Loudermilk – Stock Up

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the 2021 offseason has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future.

steelersdepot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: No need to “Badger” the Steelers pick of Isaiahh Loudermilk

The Steelers surprised a lot of fans when they traded back into the fifth round to select a little-known defensive lineman from Wisconsin. What can the Steelers expect from bringing in Isaiahh Loudermilk? This week, join Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict to talk about the addition of the the big man from the Badgers with Matt Belz from SB Nation’s Bucky’s Fifth Quarter.
NFLNBC Sports

Ben Roethlisberger: “Going to be different” without Maurkice Pouncey

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was emotional while sitting on the bench with center Maurkice Pouncey at the end of last season’s playoff loss to the Browns and that reaction foreshadowed Pouncey’s retirement announcement early in the offseason. Pouncey had been snapping the ball to Roethlisberger since 2010, so it has...
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Fantasy Stock Up, Stock Down: NFC East

Miles Sanders’ stock is dropping, and his fantasy value is in a completely opposite situation than last offseason at this time. The third-year pro put together a somewhat disappointing season in 2020. He played in four fewer games than his rookie year, he hardly outproduced his rushing statistics, and he was simply a non-factor as a receiver out of the backfield. In 2019, he finished as the RB15 in PPR leagues compared to the RB23 in 2020.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Joe Haden ranked top 10 in coverage for 2020 according to NFL Next Gen Stats

In a time where many places are projecting their thoughts about players for the 2021 season, there are still some metrics coming in using strictly data from this past year. One such ranking is nfl.com releasing their top 10 coverage players in 2020 using Next Gen Stats. So what exactly...
NFLNFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A conversation with Bob Harris (a.k.a Free Range of Outcomes)

Marcas Grant is joined by a true fantasy football OG, Bob Harris of Football Diehards, for this new minicamp edition of the NFL Fantasy Football podcast. Marcas kicks off the show by asking Bob about draft strategies, following ADP, and trying to gauge a player's talent versus his opportunity (3:26). Then, Marcas and Bob discuss Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and why Bob is always in a running back frenzy (12:25). Next, they cover any concerns with ﻿Julio Jones﻿ affecting ﻿Derrick Henry﻿'s workload with the Tennessee Titans (15:34) and take a thorough look at tight end draft strategy, including where to target ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, ﻿Darren Waller﻿, ﻿George Kittle﻿, and beyond (18:55).
NFLturfshowtimes.com

What PFF said about all 32 NFL secondaries prior to 2020 season

Heading into last season, the LA Rams were ranked as having the ninth-best secondary in the NFL according to ProFootballFocus. They ended the season fourth in DVOA against the pass and the secondary had a strong argument — with Jalen Ramsey, John Johnson, Jordan Fuller, Darious Williams, and Troy Hill — for being the best group of defensive backs in the NFL.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Jalen Ramsey ditching No. 20 for No. 5 in 2021

In case you haven’t seen it yet, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is officially switching from number 20 to number five ahead of the 2021 season. Earlier this year prior to the NFL approving the expansion of jersey numbers, Ramsey had his eyes on number two. However, veteran Robert Woods had seniority and chose to go back to two since that’s what he wore while in college at USC.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Steelers 'tops in the league' for vaccination rates, according to Mike Tomlin

Jun. 15—After a season in which their schedule, and at times their roster, was thrown out of whack due to COVID-19 and the NFL's policies to combat the pandemic, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes his team's arrow is pointing up in that regard. The Steelers are "tops in the league"...
NFLallfans.co

Steelers wide receivers left out of Top-10 tandems

Top to bottom, the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most talented groups of wide receivers in the AFC. Maybe even the NFL. But according to Pro Football Focus, no pair of wide receivers on the Steelers roster can be considered one of the Top 10 tandems in the NFL.
NFL247Sports

TJ Watt addresses contract situation with Pittsburgh Steelers

TJ Watt is in the final year of his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Like his older brother, the young Watt developed into one of the more feared pass rushers in the league over the last few seasons. Surely the Steelers want to keep him long term but the contract...
NFLjioforme.com

NFL Steelers “Tops” for COVID-19 Vaccine Shots? – NFL Sports

Early Tuesday, Tom Pericello of the NFL Network report More than half of the players currently on the league list have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have set the standard for immunization of players as of the first day of the mandatory minicamp. Pittsburgh...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Pittsburgh Steelers who could impress or disappoint us in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of young players in pivotal roles this year. Here are four who will either impress us or disappoint us in 2021. With Organized Team Activities in the books, Pittsburgh Steelers fans begin to look ahead to try to gain additional insight as to what we might see in minicamp on June 15th-17th. For many players, we already have a very good idea of what to expect.
NFLSteelers Depot

CBS Sports Predicts JuJu Smith-Schuster’s First 1,000-Yard Season Since 2018

The world was JuJu Smith-Schuster’s oyster by the end of the 2018 season as a young man of 22 years. He was coming off of a breakout sophomore season in which he reached the Pro Bowl on the strength of a 111-catch, 1,426-yard season, and he basically just inherited the top wide receiver position on one of the premiere franchises after Antonio Brown forced the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade him.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

2021 Pittsburgh Steelers: Faces of the Team

Though he’s not the quarterback he once was, Ben Roethlisberger will be a face of the Steelers as long as he wears the uniform. If this list was written ever year since 2004, Roethlisberger would have been at the top of the list every time. He has been a captain and a leader in the locker room for what’s approaching two decades. On the field, 2021 could be a challenging year for “Big Ben,” but the difficulties could pay off. Canada’s offense could look different, and it may not be easy for Roethlisberger to run a whole new offense in his 18th season. However, Canada has stated that the team will make sure Roethlisberger is comfortable with the direction of the offense.