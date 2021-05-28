Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Verbatim: Combined sewer overflow warning

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following was released Friday, May 28, 2021 – When it rains, the 100-year-old combined sewers in older parts of Fort Wayne can overflow, resulting in the discharge of a combination of stormwater (rain or snowmelt) and untreated sewage into CSO impacted waterways within the Great Lakes Basin. Today's forecast indicates a strong possibility that overflows will occur or have started to occur within the past four (4) hours. The overflow may be continuing. The approximate times when the overflow started and stops will be summarized within seven (7) days in a supplemental notice available on the City's website at www.cityoffortwayne.org/cso-notification.html.

