Riyah Mahrez has dismissed suggestions that he could be open to a move to Arsenal this summer, and insisted he wants to end his career at Manchester City. Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Raheem Sterling and Mahrez this summer as Mikel Arteta plans to revamp his squad ahead of the new season. Mahrez was linked with a switch to north London while he was still at Leicester, and finds himself linked to the Gunners yet again.