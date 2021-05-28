Flood Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Hopkins and Delta Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the South Sulphur River Near Cooper. * Until Saturday evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to near 13 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach. A few rural roads will be flooded. Moderate flooding will occur on farm and ranch land adjacent to the river.