The fan-favorite Austrian left-back has decided to leave Leicester City after six long years this summer. Ardent fans might wonder what’s next for him?. Christian Fuchs and club captain Wes Morgan were both announced to be leaving the club before the season’s conclusion. This departure only leaves a few from that title-winning side from the 2015–16 season. Fuchs would migrate to the United States to be with his family and possibly search for a new club in the MLS.