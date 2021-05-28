Belarus’ leader seeks Russia’s support amid showdown with EU

So Prime Minister Sanchez, dear Pedro, it's really great to be together with you here today and we have just finished an excellent Summit, and it was a pleasure for me to welcome you and the other leaders here to Brussels, to a very pivotal, important meeting of… in our Alliance. Next year we'll mark the 40th anniversary of Spain succession into our Alliance. And I would like to thank you on behalf of all Allies for your kind offer to host next year's Summit in Spain. That will be a great opportunity to mark the 40th anniversary of your membership, and also a great opportunity for me and the other Allies to thank you, you personally, but also Spain, for being such a staunch and committed Ally for 40 years. You contribute to our shared security in many different ways. You take part in the battle group in Latvia, you contribute to air policing in the Baltic region, and Spain also hosts the Aegis ballistic missile defence ships in Rota, and your troops have served in Afghanistan. And let me pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives, and have been wounded during our mission in Afghanistan.