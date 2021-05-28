Political backlash over critical race theory exposes a racist ideology that denies America’s racist history

I am replying to Mr. Bryan Chandler’s letter of March 21 in which he called me ignorant, and then preceded to demonstrate his complete ignorance of history. He stated that the Democratic Party founded racism. As any elementary scholar knows there was no Democratic or Republican Party when slaves were brought to this country in 1619. Mr. Chandler went on to say that the Democrats fought the Civil War to preserve slavery. The facts are Lincoln and the North fought to preserve the Union. It was the Southern slave owners who fought the Union in order to continue to practice slavery.