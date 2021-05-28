CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

“There’s no real solution for Gaza,” former Israeli ambassador says

kisswtlz.com
 2021-05-28

The current situation in the Middle East is “a mess” and has “no way forward,” says former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren. “Honestly, there’s no real solution for Gaza,” he told chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in this week’s episode of “The Takeout” podcast. Oren, who served...

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forward

Why an Arab in the Israeli government says he’s OK with a delay in the peace process

Esawi Frej, one of two Arab ministers in Israel’s coalition government, met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last week to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But Frej, a member of the left-wing Meretz Party, which is determined to pursue a two-state solution, had little news to report on that front. The new government wants to avoid contentious issues that could break up the diverse and fragile alliance, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has already declared that he will not relaunch peace negotiations with the Palestinians in the next several years.
MIDDLE EAST
kisswtlz.com

U.S. envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad resigns

The chief U.S. envoy to the Taliban, U.S. Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, tendered his resignation Monday in a letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. His departure from the job of special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation goes into effect on Tuesday. He told Blinken that it was “the right time” to leave, “at a juncture when we are entering a new phase in our Afghanistan policy.”
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

North Korea accuses US of 'double standards' over SLBM test

North Korea accused the United States of "double standards" over weapons testing, state media reported Thursday after an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the issue. The statement added Washington's criticism of the North for "developing and test-firing the same weapon system as the one the US possesses or is developing is a clear expression of double standards".
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kisswtlz.com

Former CIA analyst David McCloskey on Syria conflict

In this episode of “Intelligence Matters,” host Michael Morell speaks with David McCloskey, a former CIA analyst and author of “Damascus Station,” a spy novel centered on the civil war in Syria. Morell and McCloskey discuss the history of the Syrian conflict and the United States’ engagement there, including key inflection points and how policy decisions made during the Obama administration paved the way for realities on the ground today. McCloskey details his time as an analyst at the agency and decision to become an author.
MIDDLE EAST
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syria buries former lawmaker shot near Israeli border

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A former Syrian lawmaker allegedly felled by Israeli sniper fire was laid to rest Monday in an official funeral attended by hundreds of people near Damascus. Midhat Saleh, a well-known figure in Syria, was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tineh, a village along the Israeli border...
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

North Korea Shows Off Weapons, Calls US ‘Hypocritical,’ 'Hostile'

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un exhibited his arsenal of weapons Tuesday and vowed to create an “invincible” military in response to what he says is the U.S. failure to act on its promise of showing no hostile intent, state-run media reported. “The U.S. has frequently signaled it’s not hostile...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Palestinians#Israeli Government#Hamas#State#Iron Dome#Israelis#Itunes#Google Podcasts#Cbsn#Cbs News Radio
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

43 countries call on China to respect Uyghur rights

Forty-three countries have called on China to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" for the Muslim Uyghur community in Xinjiang, in a statement read at the United Nations on Thursday that sparked outrage from Beijing. The declaration, signed by the United States as well as several European and Asian member states and others, accused China of a litany of human rights violations against the Uyghurs, including torture, forced sterilization and forced disappearances. "We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office," the countries said in a joint statement, read at the United Nations by France. "We are particularly concerned about the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," the statement continued, citing "credible" reports that "indicate the existence of a large network of 'political reeducation' camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily detained."
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Middle East
Tech Dirt

Massachusetts College Decides Criticizing The Chinese Government Is Hate Speech, Suspends Conservative Student Group

From the highly-educated-but-apparently-low-on-common-sense dept. A college has done something dumb and unconstitutional. Not all that surprising. Neither is the response, coming from Adam Steinbaugh and FIRE (Foundation for Rights in Education). Emerson College may be a private university, but that doesn't mean it can just ignore the First Amendment. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Glenn Youngkin, Jewish leader dismiss Dem's 'ridiculous' claim that criticizing Soros is 'antisemitic'

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., accused Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin of spreading an "anti-Semitic conspiracy theory" in claiming that left-wing billionaire George Soros had inserted liberal operatives in Virginia school boards. Both the Youngkin campaign and an Orthodox Jewish rabbi shot down Luria's claim. "I call it out in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy