Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Senate Advances Bill To Combat China After Multi-Hour Deliberations Secure GOP Support

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uj2vA_0aET8Lcw00

Andrew Trunsky

The Senate advanced a bill to increase American competitiveness against China Thursday, clearing the 60-vote threshold needed to limit debate after multi-hour, last-minute deliberations brought Republicans on board and kept the legislation from being blocked.

The bill, titled the United States Innovation and Competition Act and led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Indiana Sen. Todd Young, his GOP co-sponsor, is intended to increase economic pressure on China while aiding the U.S. in the race to produce high-power computer chips and other essential digital infrastructure. It passed 68 to 30.

Though the bill passed and has widespread bipartisan support, it seemed to be in danger of failure Thursday after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that Republicans could block it due to the lack of GOP amendments.

“There’s nothing unusual about a minority party denying cloture until they get more amendment votes,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The bill looked to be doomed as the vote progressed, with nearly every Republican opposing it. Over two hours in, however, Schumer reportedly reached an agreement with Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo, allowing an additional vote on his bipartisan amendment that extends trade preferences and tariff relief with China. Schumer had originally excluded it, saying that it was not relevant to the broader bill.

In the days leading up to the vote, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle filed hundreds of amendments seeking to change certain provisions, some of which were voted on and adopted Wednesday night.

One amendment from Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders sought to ensure that chip manufacturers did not buy back their own stock or increase executive pay with the $53 billion the bill allots them. Another sought to eliminate a $10 billion lunar-landing effort that would have likely benefited Blue Origin, a space company run by Jeff Bezos.

An additional amendment filed by Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio sought to ensure that the research and technology funded by American dollars did not ultimately benefit Chinese companies.

The bill’s advancement means that the Senate will vote on additional amendments before its final passage. The Senate, however, is out of session Friday and all of next week for Memorial Day, meaning that a final vote may not come until June 7.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Republicans#Gop#Blue Origin#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas Democrats who staged walkout pressure U.S. Senate to pass voting bills

A group of Democratic state lawmakers from Texas on Tuesday pressured U.S. senators to pass two major voting bills that have been stalled. The Texas Democrats who traveled to Washington this week were part of a group of lawmakers who staged a walkout in the closing hours of the state's legislative session last month to defeat a sweeping election bill Republicans in the state were trying to pass. They met Tuesday with Congressional Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and spoke at the Senate Democrats' lunch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

McConnell dismisses Schumer’s demand that Barr and Sessions testify over secretly seized phone records

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened to subpoena two former attorneys general, William Barr and Jeff Sessions, over congressional phone records secretly seized by the Justice Department during the Trump administration. On the Senate floor Monday, the New York Democrat said that Barr and Sessions must testify before the Senate...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Maher goes after Manchin: 'Most powerful Republican in the Senate'

HBO’s Bill Maher went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) during his show Friday night, dubbing the moderate Democrat the “most powerful Republican in the Senate.”. The comedian and liberal commentator knocked Manchin while opening his show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” noting that President Biden would meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit.
Foreign PolicyCBS News

Senate approves bill to boost tech industry and counter rivals like China

The Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill Tuesday that aims to boost U.S. semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technology in the face of growing international competition, most notably from China. The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrated that confronting China economically is an issue that unites...
Foreign PolicyBBC

US Senate passes sweeping bill to counter China tech reach

US Senate lawmakers have approved a massive spending plan to boost technology research and production. The proposed measures come in the face of growing international competition, particularly from China. A Beijing official hit back at the bill on Wednesday, saying it "exaggerated the 'China threat'". The bill, which must pass...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Senate approves expansive bill to boost U.S. competitiveness with China

The Senate on Tuesday approved a sweeping effort to fortify the nation’s ability to compete with China’s economic and political ambitions by shoveling billions of dollars into scientific research and American manufacturing across several industries, including artificial intelligence, robotics and wireless service. The quarter-trillion-dollar package, approved 68 to 32, earmarks...