Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday he supports repealing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) in Iraq. Why it matters: Schumer's announcement marks the first time he has expressed support for repealing the 2002 authorization, which former President Trump partially cited as authority for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani last year. Schumer said he would commit to bringing the bill to the Senate floor this year.