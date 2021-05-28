Cancel
Conversations: Maureen Johnson, "Hello, Cruel Heart"

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Conversations, Maureen Johnson talks with host Dan Skinner about her latest YA novel, “Hello, Cruel Heart.” It's the story of a teenaged Cruella de Vil in 1967 London. Johnson is the #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of many YA novels, including “13 Little Blue Envelopes,” ‘Suite Scarlett,” “The Name of the Star”, and the “Truly Devious” series.

Maureen Johnson
