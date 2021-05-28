Conversations: Maureen Johnson, "Hello, Cruel Heart"

Hollywood's Comback Mom. "Life is a Ferris Wheel and we only get one ride, so make the best of it." Maureen Kedes has ingrained in her kids that every being has a purpose and a passion -- and finding it is what leads to happiness. Maureen started acting as a theatre kid then worked in film, television, theatre, improv comedy, and professional singing until the 1990s. She went on an extended hiatus to raise her two boys. Missing her creative side too much, in September of 2018, she relaunched her acting career. Now, she's back to continue her life’s work. "If I can reach even one person and make them laugh or cry or identify with characters I delve into, and then they discover that their life has meaning, passion and purpose, then I’ve done my job as an actor. And that makes this ride even more amazing!" Since making a comeback, Maureen Kedes has filmed over 40 projects, leading roles in festival shorts, full length films and streaming TV shows. Recent roles have included: a senator; the evil leader of a dystopian cult; a wandering psychic; several moms from nice to mean; a billionaire CEO; and a "cougar" with 3 boy-toys. She is having so much fun working again. Current updates are on maureenkedes.com. The story of how she relaunched her career is Hollywood's Comeback Mom.