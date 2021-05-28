Cancel
Washington County, IA

Marr Park Ready For Memorial Day Camping

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Memorial Day weekend here, campers looking for a place to spend the holiday are invited to check out the grounds at Marr Park near Ainsworth. According to Zach Rozmus, Washington County Conservation Executive Director, the park has been busy for those seeking an outdoor retreat so far this season. “Here at Marr Park we are actually all non-reservable, so it’s first come-first served at our 41 site campground. Even with the dreary weather we have been getting lately, the sites have been running at capacity or pretty close to it.”

www.kciiradio.com
