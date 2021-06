His hair is thinning on top. His knees can be shaky. In January, he came down with a balky back that almost forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open. And yet, with his win Monday over Jannik Sinner of Italy, a 19-year-old rising star, Rafael Nadal surged into the final eight once again at the tournament he has essentially owned since 2005. It’s just that he owns it in a different way than he used to.