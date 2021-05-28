Roundup: Antonio Brown Sued Again; RIP John Davis; Janoris Jenkins' Rolls Royce Stolen From Atlanta Airport

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Brown (knee) is approximately two weeks from returning to the field for practice, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. Brown officially landed his new deal with Tampa Bay in late May and is apparently making significant progress toward his return to the practice field. Once back in a full capacity, Brown figures to play a key role on offense again after turning in 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns over eight regular-season games last season.