Joel Eriksson joins Dragon Penske to replace Nico Muller

msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Eriksson is set to make his Formula E debut when the former BMW driver rides in the Puebla E-Prix in Mexico in June, for Dragon Penske Autosport. Eriksson will replace the team’s Nico Muller, who has impressed so far with a second place finish in Valencia. The new DTM...

www.msn.com
