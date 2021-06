People across the UK are being asked to help prevent an invasion of bee-eating Asian hornets to protect food crops, by reporting sightings of the species.The non-native predators can eat up to 50 honey bees in a day, which would put crop pollination at risk, experts say.Scientists want the public to submit potential sightings of the insects and their nests to a new interactive map that aims to track the spread of the Asian hornet.Asian hornets were first introduced to Europe via France in 2004, and have since spread rapidly, according to the gardening site whatshed.co.uk, where sightings can be...