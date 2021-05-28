Snap Shots in Time… Historical Glimpses from the Region’s Iconic Past: Bald Mountain Camps

Few elements of our nation’s wildlife population have attracted the public’s attention to the same degree as the majestic bald eagle. From the very beginning of this country’s history, the great bird’s status has been a matter of controversy. At that time, many felt the bald eagle was the obvious pick to be the United States’ national bird. After all, it was beautiful, had a large wingspan, and soared to great heights. Furthermore, its range was exclusive to the North American continent. However, not everyone was ready to anoint Haliaeetus leucocephalus as our national bird. Even Benjamin Franklin waded in on the debate. Franklin and others made reference to the eagle’s scavenging and kleptoparasitism (tendency to steal food from other birds) as reasons to rebuff its selection. Finally, in 1782, the bald eagle was chosen ahead of the wild turkey and other candidates.