10 Places in Southeast Minnesota Where You Can Eat Ice Cream and Win Free Stuff!. I know what you are thinking. Ice cream is already so amazingly delicious that it is a prize in and of itself. You're not lying...ice cream is amazing. But, thanks to Explore Minnesota, you can eat ice cream all over Minnesota and not only enjoy the taste but you'll get a t-shirt and could win more amazing prizes! Rochester, Minnesota has 2 of those locations ready to serve up the cold stuff to you right now.