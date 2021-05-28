Raspberry Pi Pico-controlled model railroad

Rad round-up of summer pi projects from the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Summer is fast approaching – and that’s the perfect excuse to get building. Whether you want to spy on your local wildlife, upgrade your vegetable patch, or feed your fish when you’re off on a weekend break, Raspberry Pi and a handful of add-ons make a great starting point. The latest issue of The MagPi is packed with some of the most inspirational projects to be found. They include a smart tide monitor, which will tell you when’s the best time to hit the beach, and a clever Heater Meter that can keep an eye on your barbecue while you get on with the prep in the kitchen.