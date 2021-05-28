Food can build cultural bridges across Iowa

As Iowa and the nation continue to heal from the devastation the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on small businesses, education and way of life for so many, it’s also important to consider the cultural impact. Sadly, there were nearly 3,800 hate incidents reported to the Stop AAPI Hate center between March 2020 and February 2021. It has become abundantly clear over the past year that hate still exists in America. However, I know we can overcome this disease.