YARD AND GARDEN: If you see a cicada, don't panic!

This week, Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares thoughts and information about Brood X, 17-year cicadas scheduled to emerge soon. I remember my Kentucky uncle and his family visiting one summer when I was a kid, and our community was hosting cicadas. We had two big elm trees in our front yard which were loaded with them. My dad walked by a low hanging branch, brushed against it (accidentally on purpose, maybe?), causing a huge swarm of them to fly away. I can still picture my Kentucky girl cousin running around in the yard screaming.